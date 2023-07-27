LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with an investigation involving hazardous materials at a home in the Highview neighborhood Thursday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said a search warrant was served at a residence on Applegate Lane due to an investigation involving hazardous materials.
There is a *massive* police presence in south Jefferson Co. This is on Applegate near Maple Hill. Federal agents are out here, and so is LMPD’s bomb squad @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qZ9Xw69IS8— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) July 27, 2023
Police arrested Marc Hibel in connection to the investigation. He's been initially charged with wanton endangerment.
Police will be conducting a controlled detonation of "a device" behind the property, Ellis said, at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said it is a controlled event and there is no danger to the public.
The FBI said it's assisting LMPD in the investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.