LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after a man was arrested in connection with an investigation involving hazardous materials at a home in the Highview neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police are back out at the location.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said detectives and federal agents were back out at Applegate Lane Friday afternoon. Detectives and Bomb Squad technicians will be on the scene conducting another "controlled detonation" in the rear of the property.
Police said there's no danger to the public and it'll take place a little after 4 p.m.
Police arrested Marc Hibel, 53, in connection with the investigation Thursday. He was initially charged with wanton endangerment. He was arraigned Friday morning for the felony charge, where a judge set his bond at $20,000 cash. He's set to appear in court again on Aug. 7.
According to an arrest citation, LMPD responded to the home after it received information that Hibel "may be in possession of homemade explosives."
Once on scene, police said Hibel invited authorities into the home and showed them what he called homemade explosives, using TNT. Police said he also made statements that he had made explosives and homemade blasting caps in the past, which he detonated in his backyard.
The arrest report goes on to say that while Hibel was being mirandized, he admitted to possessing TNP, or Picric acid. According to the National Library of Medicine, TNP is an explosive.
Police said Hibel "is a chemist by trade and admitted to possessing laboratory-grade equipment and chemicals."
"Detonating explosives in a residential area creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury," police said in the arrest report.
