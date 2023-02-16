LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he carjacked a woman in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood before driving away in her vehicle and leading police on a chase.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Dekoda Stinson was arrested just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the carjacking took place just after 2:30 p.m. According to court documents, Stinson approached a woman in a green Kia while she was in her vehicle at Kaufman Lane, near the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bridwell Drive. He then allegedly showed a firearm in his pocket and demanded her keys.
According to an arrest report, he pulled the woman out of her vehicle and drove away.
Police say he led them on a short vehicle pursuit before bailing out of the vehicle and leading them on a foot chase. Officers eventually caught up with him on San Jose Avenue, near Dixie Highway in Shively, where he was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
He's charged with first-degree robbery and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
