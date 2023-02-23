LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was arrested over the weekend after he stabbed a person several times with a pocketknife while the victim was waiting at a bus stop.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Jordan Sawyers was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday. He's charged with first-degree assault.
Police have not released the age or gender of the victim, or their relationship to Sawyers, citing an ongoing investigation.
According to court documents, the victim was standing at a bus stop on Poplar Level Road, near the intersection with East Indian Trail in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood, Saturday afternoon. That's when police said Sawyers approached the victim from behind and began stabbing the victim with a folding pocketknife.
The victim was stabbed several times in the torso before Sawyers ran away, according to police.
The alleged attack was captured on surveillance video and police said they were able to identify Sawyers as the assailant. He was found in an East Indiana Trail parking near the location of the attack.
Police allegedly found a bloody pocketknife on his person.
Sawyers is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. The condition of the victim is not available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.