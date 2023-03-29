LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man fled from a traffic stop, and led officers on a dangerous five-mile chase on the interstate before crashing into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Richard Doneghy was arrested by Kentucky State Police just before 2:30 p.m. on March 28.
That's when police say Doneghy drove by a Kentucky State Police trooper in a Dodge Charger with an incorrectly filled out registration tag, according to an arrest report. Police said the trooper conducted a traffic stop and Doneghy pulled over, but as the trooper got out of his cruiser and approached Doneghy's vehicle, Doneghy sped away.
He then allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase on westbound I-265, with Doneghy, "weaving in and out of both lanes of traffic and passing other vehicles on both shoulders," according to the arrest report.
The pursuit continued for five miles, until police said Doneghy crashed into a Nissan Rogue and came to a stop at the dirt embankment on the right shoulder.
Doneghy refused treatment by EMS and was arrested. Inside his vehicle, police allegedly found cash, pills, a large bag of marijuana and a gun.
Police said the pills were identified as hydrocodone.
Donegehy is charged with reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among other charges. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
It's not clear if anyone in the vehicle struck by Doneghy was injured.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.