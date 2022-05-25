LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they've arrested the suspect who shot a man to death earlier this month in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Caleb Patrick Burns was arrested Wednesday and is charged with murder.
The incident took place around 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, on Northwestern Parkway near 31st Street. That's where police said they found the body of 27-year-old Dominic Eastridge, who had been shot several times.
Court documents show police eventually identified Burns as the shooter.
Burns is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
