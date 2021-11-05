LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash in Indiana landed a Louisville man in jail for driving drunk.
The Columbus Police Department said officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 — about 13 miles north of Seymour — at 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Gordon, of Louisville, was treated for a cut on his head.
After being treated, police said Gordon's breath smelled like alcohol and there were several open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was .236% — three times the legal limit — when he took a breathalyzer test, according to police.
Gordon was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He's being held at the Bartholomew County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.