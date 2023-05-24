LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped and sexually molested three young girls.
Court documents indicate Brian Sauer was aware the three girls (ages 13, 14 and 15) had been reported missing when he saw them walking and picked them up in his vehicle. The complaint states that Sauer "gave each victim a new name" and provided them with marijuana before driving them to Cox Park in the 3700 block of River Road.
Police said two girls then got out of the vehicle and Sauer had intercourse with the 14-year-old. Afterwards he drove to a hotel in Clarksville, "where he continued to sexually assault all three victims," according to court documents.
Sauer allegedly then drove the 15-year-old back to Louisville where he had sex with her before returning to Indiana to pick up the other two victims. He then dropped all three off at a trailer park. That's where police found two of the victims. The third victim returned home.
All three were able to identify Sauer "by name and social media." Two victims were provided with sexual assault kits, and all three were forensically interviewed.
According to court documents, Sauer admitted he saw the victims walking and brought them to Indiana where he paid for a hotel room.
Sauer is charged with three counts of kidnapping of a minor, two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He was scheduled to appear in arraignment court Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.