LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing attempted murder and five additional felony charges connected to a shooting and police chase in southern Indiana.
In a release, Jeffersonville Police Det. Lt. Samuel Moss said that Devante Harris, 30, of Louisville was arrested on Thursday, May 11.
Moss said officers responded just after 7 p.m. to a report of multiple shots fired on Beech Grove Court, which is in an apartment complex off Allison Lane near Lutz Lane.
When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings and were told by witnesses that a grey Kia passenger car left the scene. Officers quickly found the car and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver led officers on a pursuit that went down East 10th Street toward Interstate 65.
Police were able to deploy stop sticks near the interstate ramp. The car police say Harris was driving went down an embankment and stopped. That's when officers said they saw Harris throw a firearm into a shallow pond before he was taken into custody.
The Indiana State Police Dive Team helped recover the gun.
Jeffersonville Police said its investigation determined that Harris got into a fight with a relative at a family member's home in Louisville. Police said he followed that relative home to the Beech Grove Apartments and fired shots. Harris' relative was the intended victim, according to police. The relative was not injured.
Harris is charged in Clark County with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a serious felon, criminal recklessness with a firearm, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.
