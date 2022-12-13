LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18.
Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses.
Police say he doesn't actually need help. Thompson has a long track record of solicitation around the state.
"Everyone's not a scam artist," said Ofc. Tyler Cable, with the Paintsville Police Department. "Just unfortunately, this guy is and people that really need it now, he's caused issue for them. That get out here that try to, that do need money and things and we try to help those people."
Thompson is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
