LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend about seven and a half years in prison for a carjacking during last year's protests.
Damion Hayes, 21, was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to 91 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Hayes tried to use the unrest in the city to "commit violent crimes."
Hayes pleaded guilty to a carjacking charge in October. The FBI says Hayes admitted to taking a vehicle in June "by force, violence, and intimidation, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm."
He has also been ordered to pay more than $20,000 to the victim.
