LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother on Wednesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of her 3-month-old daughter in February 2020.
Police said Ebony Moore passed out on top of her newborn, Charvi Scruggs, in a crashed car after three days of partying. Officers found Moore and the baby in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2020, after she hit a parked car near West Magnolia Avenue and South 32nd Street.
Results of toxicology tests indicate Moore's blood alcohol level was 0.175% at the time of the crash, according to court documents. She also tested positive for amphetamine, opiates, THC and cocaine. Police said Moore admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers before getting behind the wheel.
Moore on Wednesday also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her sentencing is scheduled for June.
