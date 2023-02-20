LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of a man who worked at a theater in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood.
The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and attempted theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto. He's charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Kenny Maier on Jan. 26.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street, near Payne Street, around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
Alicia Smiley, another spokesperson for LMPD, said a man was found shot to death at the scene.
Neighbors told WDRB they initially heard the sound of gunfire.
"This is definitely out of the ordinary for the neighborhood," Charlie Whalen, a neighbor, said.
Maier worked at The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, according to a statement from the theater. That statement, signed by Managing Director Ian Frank and Artistic Director Charlie Sexton, called the shooting "a senseless act of gun violence."
"Our CTC family is heartbroken beyond words at Kenny’s loss," the statement continued. "At this point, we are not going into greater detail publicly out of respect for his family and loved ones who are still absorbing this tragic loss."
