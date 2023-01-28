LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater.
The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
On Saturday, the theater's administrative staff said it was Kenny Maier who was killed in the shooting. According to his obituary, Maier was 51 and worked in maintenance at the theater.
Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Hull Street, near Lexington Road off Baxter Avenue, after someone reported a shooting. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said a man was found shot to death at the scene.
A message mourning Maier's death was posted on the theater's website.
"The CTC family is in mourning and we wanted to share the devastating news with you. On Thursday afternoon, January 26th, Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life due to a senseless act of gun violence near our building. His loss is a tragedy and our hearts are with his family."
The statement, signed by Managing Director Ian Frank and Artistic Director Charlie Sexton, says the theater was immediately placed on lockdown after the shooting and none of the students were hurt. Frank and Sexton also say that there is no indication the shooting had anything to do with activities at the theater.
"But our CTC family is heartbroken beyond words at Kenny’s loss," the statement reads. "At this point, we are not going into greater detail publicly out of respect for his family and loved ones who are still absorbing this tragic loss."
All events and activities have been canceled until Jan. 31.
A former teacher at the theater said it has shattered the arts community. He said friends inside the theater described the shooting as terrifying.
As employees and children were inside and locked down.
"I can't imagine what it's like to have to protect those children while all of this is going on because you yourself, I'm sure are freaking out but you have to put on a brave face for them and how hard that must be," Neill Robertson, a former teacher at the theater, said.
Grief counseling and support has been arranged for employees and students.
No one has been arrested for the shooting, but LMPD's Homicide Unit is looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be given anonymously.
