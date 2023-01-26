LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene reported seeing a body on the ground. Alicia Smiley, another spokesperson for LMPD, said a man was found shot to death at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be given anonymously.
