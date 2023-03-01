LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Russell neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the 500 block of W.J. Hodge Street, near South 20th Street, around 5 p.m. on a reported shooting, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Mitchell said. His condition was not immediately available.
LMPD's First Division is investigating, but as of 7 p.m. had made no arrests and had no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
