LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police recovered 30 stolen/cloned vehicles that were part of a nationwide stolen car ring.
Police said Sixth Division Impact Detectives and several other units executed multiple search warrants on Monday in Jefferson County after a long-term investigation for the "criminal enterprise stolen car ring."
According to police, suspects were involved in vehicle cloning, title falsifications and narcotics distribution.
The FBI defines vehicle cloning as, "stealing the identity of a legitimately owned vehicle and slapping it onto a stolen car." This often comes in the form of removing the VIN numbers of stolen vehicles and replacing them with the VIN numbers of legitimate vehicles.
Along with the 30 vehicles recovered, LMPD also found three car haulers, a travel trailer and a boat. Detectives also seized cocaine and marijuana.
Police called it "Operation Havana Highway."
The vehicles are all now in LMPD's tow lot. The list of vehicles includes Tahoes, Denalis, Range Rovers, Corvettes, a Bentley and a Maserati.
The estimated value of all the vehicles is more than $3.1 million.
It's unknown at this time how many people were arrested in connection to the stolen car ring.
