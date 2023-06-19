LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police office Monday afternoon after police said he tried to carjack two undercover officers in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel, the incident took place just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Griffiths Avenue and North 22nd Street.
Gwinn-Villaroel said two undercover officers with LMPD's Fugitive Unit were inside a vehicle attempting to apprehend a suspect in an unrelated investigation when their vehicle was approached by a man in his 20s.
According to Gwinn-Villaroel, the man had a gun and attempted to carjack the officers.
One of the officers — a 10-year veteran of the department — shot the man with the his service weapon.
The officers immediately tried to render medical aid, according to Gwinn-Villaroel, but the suspect died as a result of his injuries.
Neither of the officers were injured.
Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, Gwinn-Villaroel said.
Police also said Rex Wright Jr., 23, is the person detectives were initially looking for. He turned himself in after the shooting. He was wanted for a non-fatal shooting incident.
Wright is charged with one count of assault and six counts of wanton endangerment in connection with an incident on May 28, 2023.
