LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
Police found a man who had been shot, but believe the scene of the shooting was in the 2700 block of South 4th Street, according to Mitchell. The man was taken to University Hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
