LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two juvenile girls were shot in the Smoketown neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD 4th Division Maj. Tiffany Tatum said one girl is in critical condition, while the other victim has non-life threatening wounds. Both girls were taken to University Hospital by EMS.
Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of South Jackson Street and Roselane Court at 9:09 p.m.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
"The investigation is ongoing, they're still collecting evidence and canvassing the area," Tatum said.
Tatum said the shooting occurred outside.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at (502) 574-5673 or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
