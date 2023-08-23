LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lyndon Police Department is attempting to identify two people who stole a purse from a woman at a church.
Detective Andy Hawkins said two suspects stole a purse from a woman at Hurstbourne Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 6. The suspects then went to Walgreens, Target and Walmart to purchase several prepaid Visa cards.
There aren't any warrants out for the suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information in regards to the incident is asked to call Hawkins at (502) 609-6130.
