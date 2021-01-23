LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and pointing a gun at a car full of people in Louisville.
Greg Wallace was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer, according to an arrest report.
Louisville Metro Police officers found Wallace "waving a large handgun around" with a man "out of their vehicle at gunpoint on the hood of the vehicle" when dispatched to Newburg Road and East Indian Trail on a report of a road rage incident around 3 p.m. Friday, the arrest report says.
Wallace allegedly got out of his car and walked over to the man's vehicle, pointed his gun at the man, opened his door and said, "I am the police," according to the arrest report. He then allegedly forced the man out of the car, took his keys and made him put his hands on the trunk.
Wallace is accused of keeping several others inside the car at gunpoint and preventing them from calling 911. Authorities allege Wallace "exposed them to risk of serious physical injury or death by pointing his handgun at them with his finger on the trigger."
