LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested in Clark County after multiple storage unit burglaries, according to police.
Jason Miller was arrested after burglarizing storage units at Public Storage in Clarksville, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office. Miller had two outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions for theft and burglary offenses.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office had been investigating a series of storage unit thefts over the past few weeks. Miller was identified as a the prime suspect in the burglaries, according to police.
"Our detectives have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment in their pursuit of justice," Clark County Sheriff Scott Maples said in a news release Tuesday. "Their tireless efforts have led to the arrest of a suspect responsible for numerous burglaries in our community, providing relief to the victims affected by these crimes."
The sheriff's office is working to return the stolen property to owners. Anyone who may have been a victim of a storage unit burglary at Public Storage at 1012 Applegate Lane is asked to come forward to help the investigation.
Miller is in custody and facing multiple charges related to storage unit burglaries.
