LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says they have arrested a suspect in the shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers arrested Charvontae Reed, 21, Thursday morning without incident.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. That's when officers from LMPD's 6th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, which is off Breckenridge Lane near the Buechel neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found the male shooting victim. He was taken to University Hospital. As of Thursday night, he is in critical condition.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.
Reed's charges include first-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
