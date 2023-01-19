LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Chile is accused of a cross-country million dollar crime spree that includes Indiana.
According to a report by FOX59, police got a call about a possible robbery at an Indianapolis jewelry store on Dec. 9.
Officers found Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia wearing dark clothing in an alley behind the business.
He took off, but was later arrested and charged with burglary and resisting police.
The suspect was also linked to crimes in five other states.
He's now in the custody of U.S. immigration and customs after entering the country without inspection last June.
