LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after he allegedly fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking.
According to Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking near Gordon Guttman Boulevard and Spring Street around 3 p.m. on Friday. A 70-year old man told police he was inside his vehicle near Clark Memorial Hospital when a man approached him, showing a gun.
Police say Willie Simms, 34, opened the victim's car door and removed him from the vehicle in an attempt to steal the car. Simms couldn't start the vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, according to police.
Simms fired his gun while fighting for the vehicle's keys, before fleeing the area.
Police formed a perimeter around the area to find Simms. It took police around an hour until a citizen reported Simms was in the 1400 block of Mitchell Avenue. Simms attempted to flee the area, but he was arrested by police.
Simms was charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Simms is housed at Clark County Detention Center with a $100,000 cash only bond.
