LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man crashed his car while trying to drive himself to the hospital after he was shot.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Lee streets.
Officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The victim told officers he was shot near Seventh and Berry streets and tried to drive himself to the hospital.
Police have yet to determine where the shooting actually took place. The man was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through LMPD's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
