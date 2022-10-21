LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend up to 30 years in prison for shooting a cab driver near downtown Louisville.
Friday, a Jefferson County jury found Rogerrick Miller guilty on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and being a persistent felony offender.
Prosecutors said Miller shot Khatri Abdllahi in a cab at 10th and Muhammad Ali on June 11, 2020.
The two apparently had an argument over payment for a cab ride.
The shooting left Abdllahi a quadriplegic. During the trial, a doctor testified that Abdllahi is in a coma and would not recover from his injuries.
According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Miller was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and prohibited from having a firearm.
The recommended sentencing was 20 years "enhanced to" 30 by the persistent felony offender conviction and five years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The Commonwealth's Attorney said all counts will run concurrently for a total of 30 years. Miller is not eligible for probation.
Abdllahi is a husband and father of two who immigrated to the U.S. in 2016, officials said. A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.