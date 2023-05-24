LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of South 13th Street, off Algonquin Parkway near Patton Court, around 2:45 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Non Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through LMPD's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
