LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in the city's Jacobs neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of South Wheatmore Drive at Watterson Lake Park around 10 p.m. That's off Manslick Road, near Crums Lane.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries police said are life-threatening.
Because of the man is in critical condition, Ellis said LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation. As of 10:40 p.m., they had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
