LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting.
Officers then found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said the man was transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police believe the shooting actually occurred in the 900 block of Phillips Lane. That's the same area as the Kentucky Fairgrounds and Exposition Center.
The victim was taken to the Newburg Road area by private means, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.