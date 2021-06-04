LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on a Jefferson County highway Friday evening.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed to WDRB News that a man was found shot in a vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 264 West to Interstate 64 West around 5 p.m.
Ruoff said the man was "alert and conscious" when taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
All lanes of the ramp were closed briefly as police conducted their investigation.
Detectives with LMPD's Second Division are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
