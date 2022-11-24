LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. Police say he was rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition, where he later pronounced dead. At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
