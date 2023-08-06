LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital being shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment on what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Smiley said the man was alert and conscious while being transported to the hospital.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information from the incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
