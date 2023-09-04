LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Limerick neighborhood Monday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Zane Street around 10:20 p.m.
Officers said they found a man who had been shot in the ankle. He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
