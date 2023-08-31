LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded on a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Ilex Avenue near Cedrus Circle around 5:45 p.m.
Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, all parties have been accounted for, and the investigation remains ongoing.
