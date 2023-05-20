LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Wyandotte neighborhood Saturday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Beecher Street.
That's where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Mitchell, officers believe the shooting actually took place in the 1000 block of Hathaway Avenue.
Police said all parties have been accounted for. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.