LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition after a double shooting Tuesday night in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South 24th Street, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. The man and woman found shot at the scene were taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Ruoff said LMPD had no suspects in custody in connection to the double shooting as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
