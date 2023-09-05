LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday marked the fourth day of the trial of a man charged with murder after prosecutors say he was driving drunk and caused a crash that killed a former University of Louisville cheerleader.
Bradley Caraway, 34, is accused of being under the influence when prosecutors say he crashed the vehicle that he and 25-year-old Shanae Moorman were riding in during the early morning hours of Aug. 2016.
Police said Moorman was the only one at the scene when officers arrived. She had been thrown from the vehicle and was pinned under it. She died as a result of her injuries.
Caraway was found hours later, walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway shirtless and barefoot. Police said his blood-alcohol content was at least twice the legal limit.
On Tuesday, jurors heard from Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Springer, a paramedic who responded to the crash and Dr. Bill Smock, also of the medical examiner's office.
Caraway's defense team, led by attorney Rob Eggert, is arguing that Caraway was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Dr. Springer was the medical examiner who performed Moorman's autopsy. He testified that she died from traumatic asphyxia after the crash.
Springer said he commonly sees blunt force trauma as the cause of death for many car crash victims, but that was not the case for Moorman. Instead, he said "traumatic asphyxia" means she died because she was unable to breathe after she was pinned under the car.
CARAWAY MURDER TRIAL continues | It’s day 4 of testimony from witnesses. The jury already heard from medical examiner Dr. Jeffrey Springer (suit) and now is the paramedic from the night of the crash. Background: https://t.co/ZSV6S6bl8MTuesday 🧵@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/BDqS9z3fo1— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 5, 2023
Dr. Springer's testimony was important because it speaks to the question of whether Caraway could have pulled Moorman out to help save her.
"Asphyxia is the lack of oxygen in the body or the inability of the body to use oxygen," Dr. Springer said. "There are multiple causes of asphyxia: traumatic asphyxia is one of those, and that is due to the compression of the body by an object that prevents the diaphragm and the ribs from rising and therefore bringing in air, and thus no oxygen."
Dr. Springer said Moorman also had broken ribs.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.