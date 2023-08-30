LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the murder trial of a man charged in the alleged drunk driving crash that killed a former University of Louisville cheerleader moved into its second day Wednesday, the jury learned it would have to decide if the defendant was driving the car at all.
Opening statements began Wednesday morning. That's when the jury hears the main bullet points of why each side believes 34-year-old Bradley Caraway is guilty or not guilty.
"A person should never drive a car while they're under the influence of alcohol, going 80-plus miles per hour, with an unrestrained passenger," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Milja Zgonjanin said. "The defendant did all three."
Caraway is accused of murder in the drunk driving crash that killed 25-year-old Shanae Moorman back in the early morning hours of August 2016.
Moorman was pinned under the car and died.
More than seven years after the crash, the prosecution's opening statements painted Moorman as a victim of Caraway's recklessness.
"She was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her that met the wrong guy in a bar and ended up trapped underneath his car," Zgonjanin said.
But Rob Eggert, Caraway's defense attorney, countered with video from inside Gerstle's, the Frankfort Avenue bar Caraway and Moorman visited before the crash. Eggert said the video implies that Moorman was calling the shots.
"She takes him by the hand and she is leading him out of the bar," Eggert said.
Eggert said it's possible Caraway wasn't driving at the time of the crash.
He said one of medical experts was wrong in his examination of Caraway and that Caraway's blood was on the passenger side air bags.
"The bottom line: Their proof, their evidence, their science all puts him on the passenger side," Eggert said.
Prosecutors said the car's event data recorder — the black box recording system in the car — and the seat belts say the opposite.
"That the seatbelt worked as it was supposed to — that it saved the driver from being ejected — so the only person who could have reasonably been driving was Bradley Caraway," Zgonjanin said.
The jury also heard testimony from Moorman's mom and a witness who saw the car on Interstate 64 leading up to the crash.
The majority of the afternoon was spent going through evidence from the crash with an LMPD detective.
