LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin this week in the trial of a man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a former UofL cheerleader.
Police said Shanae Moorman died in the crash in 2016. She was a passenger in a car driven by Bradley Caraway. According to court documents, Caraway's car flipped on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Police said Moorman was the only one at the scene when officers arrived. She had been thrown from the vehicle and was pinned underneath it.
Caraway was found hours later, walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
A judge declared a mistrial in this case last year, after Caraway's attorney got sick.
Lisa McGrew, a family spokeswoman, said in June that they are desperate for peace.
"I just want everyone to remember what a beautiful person she was, and how much she had to give to this world that was taken, not only from her family, but from the thousands of people who loved her," she said.
Related Stories:
- Defense attorneys question experts as to who was driving in DUI death of former U of L cheerleader
- Judge says 2016 murder case of former U of L cheerleader 'very unfortunately' taking long time to resolve
- Family of former UofL cheerleader killed in DUI crash nearly 7 years ago frustrated with slow trial process
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.