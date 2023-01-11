LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash are desperately waiting for closure.
It's been nearly seven years since Shanae Moorman died in a crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 64 with the Gene Snyder Freeway in 2016. Bradley Caraway, who was 34 at the time of the crash, was driving the car when it flipped, according to police.
Moorman was the only person at the scene when police arrived, pinned underneath the vehicle. Police said the 25-year-old had to be extricated by first responders and died at the scene.
Caraway was found walking down a ramp from the Gene Snyder Freeway onto Taylorsville Road about two miles from the scene of the crash.
Court records said his blood-alcohol level was "at least" twice the legal limit in Kentucky. WDRB News at the time uncovered he had at least one prior DUI.
Now, for the first time, Moorman's parents Shawne and Andrew are sharing more about their daughter and what their family is going through. Longtime family friend Lisa McGrew spoke on their behalf.
"She just is absolutely beautiful," McGrew said. "That's the smile, if you can't look at that smile and make your day better."
Moorman, a graduate of Louisville Male High School, battled Cystic Fibrosis and used her disease to help inspire others. She was known for her positive energy and enthusiasm, something she leaned on as a UofL cheerleader in college.
"She just had so much life to give and so much love to give and so many more people that she would have touched in a time when people need a bright light she would have been that," McGrew said.
The Moorman's family and friends are hoping the court system can bring closure to her death. The on-going court appearances has been taxing on the family.
"They should be been able to remember her and laugh about her. And we do that, we do it a lot. But it's hard, because there's always this hanging over them," McGrew said.
Six years after the fatal crash, the trial started in July 2022. But a judge declared a mistrial after Caraway's attorney became sick and unable to continue the trial days later.
Caraway has yet to complete a trial.
"It's time we figured out how to make this process work," McGrew said. "The justice system is there for a reason. But it's broken for this case. And we just want it over."
The Commonwealth Attorney's Office released this statement about the lengthy process:
"Generally, a number of issues affect how quickly a case is resolved. The Caraway case involves complex technical evidence with expert witness analysis by the Commonwealth and the defense, lab analysis of DNA evidence, pretrial litigation on evidentiary issues, and coordination of the expert witness appearance in court. All of these factors contributed to the delay in the case. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic caused further delay. The Commonwealth has announced ready for trial on previously scheduled trial dates and remains committed to seeking justice for Shanae Moorman and her family."
The family said at this point, COVID-19 can't be used as an excuse.
Caraway's next pre-trial conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
