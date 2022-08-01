LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge declared a mistrial Monday morning in the case of a man charged with murder in the deadly drunken driving death of a former University of Louisville cheerleader.
Bradley Caraway's attorney is sick and unable to continue the trial, which began last week, according to Erwin Roberts, first assistant with the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
A pretrial conference is now set for Aug. 30.
Police said Shanae Moorman was a passenger in his car, which crashed and flipped on the ramp from Interstate 64 East to the Gene Snyder Freeway early on a Saturday morning in August 2016, but she was the only one at the scene when they arrived.
Caraway, 40, was found walking down a ramp from the Gene Snyder Freeway onto Taylorsville Road, about 2 miles from the scene of the crash.
Court documents showed he had at least one DUI conviction at the time of the crash.
