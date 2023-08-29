LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The murder trial for a man accused of driving drunk and killing a former University of Louisville cheerleader began Tuesday.
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Bradley Caraway.
Police said Shanae Moorman died in the crash in 2016. She was a passenger in a car driven by Caraway. According to court documents, Caraway's car flipped on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Police said Moorman was the only one at the scene when officers arrived. She had been thrown from the vehicle and was pinned underneath it.
Caraway was found hours later, walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Dozens of potential jurors were questions by attorneys from both sides on Tuesday. The goal was to narrow that pool down to 12 jurors who could hear the case.
The trial is expected to last more than a week, with Caraway's defense team expected to cast doubt on whether Caraway was driving the car, given that he was not found near the crash.
Lisa McGrew, a spokeswoman for Moorman's family, said in June that family members are eager for the trial to be over.
"There is no closure," she said. "We have to walk in the courtroom and see him seven years. His family gets to walk out with him. We don't get that. She has missed so many important milestones."
The entire day was spent questioning potential jurors on Tuesday. That pool was sent home Tuesday evening, and attorneys are expected to continue the selection process.
They expect to have a full jury seated Wednesday morning.
This is the second attempt at a jury trial for Caraway. Last year, a mistrial was declared a few days into the case after Caraway's attorney got sick.
