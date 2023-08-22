LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Morgan County was indicted by a federal grand jury on civil rights and obstruction of justice charges.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nathaniel K. Lumpkins was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsifying records or documents to obstruct justice. He was employed at Woodsbend Youth Development Center, a juvenile justice facility in West Liberty.
Lumpkins worked as a youth worker. He was responsible for custody, care and control of juveniles. The indictment said in 2019, Lumpkins violated the civil rights of a 15-year-old when he used "unreasonable force to attempt to restrain the victim, causing bodily injury, including a broken arm."
The indictment also alleges Lumpkins wrote and signed an incident report that included false information that attempted to cover up his use of force. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.