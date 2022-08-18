LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bandmember of the group Nappy Roots is recovering after he was shot in what Atlanta police say was a kidnapping and attempted robbery Wednesday night.
According to a statement from the band, the victim was Melvin Adams, who goes by the stage name Scales.
"Last night our brother, Scales, was a victim of an attempted robbery on the evening of August 17 in Atlanta after closing our brewery, Atlantucky," the band said in a statement posted to social media. "We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury. Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery."
According to the Atlanta Police Department, police were called to the Atlantucky Brewery, a business owned by Nappy Roots band members, at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a robbery.
When they arrived, they met with a man who said he was a customer. That customer told police that he and Adams were walking to the parking area when two men approached them with guns.
The customer ran away, but police say Adams was kidnapped and forced to drive the men to his home in the nearby town of Hapeville.
When officers arrived, police say Adams tried to run away, but was shot in the leg. At that point, police say the suspects fled, and Adams went to a nearby home for help.
In a statement, Rhythm Communications, the firm that represents Nappy Roots, says Adams is recovering and plans to return to work as soon as possible. Additionally, no damage was done to the brewery and no funds were stolen.
"I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother, Scales, is safe and recovering, which is most important," bandmember William Hughes, who goes by the stage name Skinny, said in a statement. "I am so grateful for the Atlanta community and all the support we've received since the incident and am hoping for a speedy recovery and can't wait to see you all at Atlantucky or on tour. Stay Nappy!"
Hughes goes on to ask that the public respect the Adams' privacy and promises to be transparent about the ongoing investigation, as permitted by police.
Nappy Roots is a hip-hop group consisting of four band members who were raised in Kentucky. The group's most recent album, "Another 40 Akerz," was released in 2017.
