LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A New Albany, Indiana, man has been arrested after police said he led officers on a pursuit that ended with his car crashing into a guardrail.
George White, 32, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The incident began when officers with the New Albany Police Department responded to a report of a man in a car pointing a gun at a woman around 11 p.m. Friday on Spring Street.
Police said White was at the scene in a 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass, which matched the woman's description of the car, but he failed to stop for officers, and a chase ensued on city roads. Troopers with ISP and officers from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department eventually joined in the pursuit.
Police said White tried to enter Interstate 64 eastbound at the Spring Street ramp but lost control of his car due to the road being wet, and the Cutlass spun out and struck a guardrail. The suspect then backed his car into a Floyd County Sheriff's Department vehicle, and officers took him into custody.
White was booked in the Floyd County Jail on Saturday and faces numerous charges, including resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of a syringe.
