LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Sunday morning after a hit-and-run on Grade Lane.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis, police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Grade Lane and Melton Avenue around 7 a.m.
Police said he was walking northbound on Grade Lane when he was hit by an unknown sedan, which continued traveling northbound and never stopped.
Ricky L. Taylor, 48, of Louisville was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim.
He died at the scene.
