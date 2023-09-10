LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his 20s died after a hit-and-run crash near Dixie Highway on Sunday evening, according to police.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 8:53 p.m. A vehicle hit a man and then fled the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, according to Brown.
Anyone with any information in regards to the crash is asked to call Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2773.
