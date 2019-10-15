LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man after they say he was found with a gun on the property of a Louisville high school after hours.
The incident took place on Monday, just after 11 p.m.
Police say officers were in the area of Fairdale High School, on Fairdale Road, near National Turnpike, looking for a suspect wanted in a strong arm robbery.
When police arrived, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking with two other people. That man has been identified as 18-year-old Elijah Whitely.
Police say they approached Whitely, and the two other people immediately began walking away. Police then stopped all three of them at the school.
Upon searching Whitely, police say they found several pocket knives and several rounds of ammunition. According to the arrest report, officers also found a loaded gun on the ground near an area where Whitely had been walking.
A witness told police she saw Whitely with the gun at the school.
Whitely was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
